Oh Boy and Ninajirachi team up on club anthem ‘viBrAte’

Sydney producers Oh Boy and Ninajirachi have teamed up once again for a glitchy, club-ready anthem titled ‘viBrAte’.

The dance track, which draws on elements of hyper pop, bass and jersey club, features the hypnotic constant vibration of a phone. Ninajirachi’s warped vocals tell a story of being tired in the club and trying to sleep, but your phone just keeps buzzing. Take a listen below:

Last year, Oh Boy was awarded one of a series of Level Up grants, championed by triple j Unearthed. The financial grants were awarded to Australian musicians and producers to aid the recording of their next single and music video and support them during the ongoing pandemic. ‘viBrAte’ is the product of Oh Boy’s win.

He last joined forces with Ninajirachi two years ago on a track titled ‘Stingray’, which featured on a double release with ‘Watergun’ back in July 2019.

However, it seems ‘viBrAte’ has been in the works for just as long, with Ninajirachi taking to her socials to say: “we been playing this out for almost 2 years now so glad u can finally hear it !!! hope u love it”.

No stranger to collaborating, Oh Boy last released music in 2020 when he remixed Cub Sport’s ‘I Never Cried So Much In My Whole Life’. The re-worked track also featured a string of rising stars, including Cult Shotta and A.Girl.

Back in July, Ninajirachi dropped a double A-side by the name of ‘Dracodraco / Stoneteller’. Released on Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records, the double drop followed her 2020 solo EP ‘Blumiere’ and a joint EP she did with Kota Banks, ‘True North’.