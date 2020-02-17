News Music News

Oh Wonder announce Australian shows in August

London indie-pop duo come to the East Coast

Josh Martin
Oh Wonder's press photo for their single 'Hallelujah'
Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West of Oh Wonder. Photo Credit: via Secret Service PR.

Today (February 18), London indie-pop duo Oh Wonder announced they will return to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney this August.

Oh Wonder will play the Metro Theatre in Sydney on August 21, and 170 Russell in Melbourne two days after.

Presale for both shows begins Thursday February 20 at 12pm AEDT, while general public sale begins Friday 21 at 12pm AEDT via Secret Sounds.

Oh Wonder last appeared on Australian shores back in 2018. They also played Splendour in the Grass in 2017. (This time, Oh Wonder’s tour dates don’t quite match up with the Byron festival, so they’re an unlikely inclusion on tomorrow’s lineup announcement.)

The duo’s last record, 2017’s ‘Ultralife’, was their first to place on the ARIA charts.

Oh Wonder released their third album ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’ earlier this month (February), featuring singles ‘Happy’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Better Now’ and ‘I Wish I Never Met You’.

One half of Oh Wonder, Anthony West, told Atwood Magazine this month ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’ is the most personal music they’ve ever made.

“I think ‘Ultralife’ was an album about touring, about being in the midst of it; about the craziness. And then this year, this album is just about what it’s like to just be a person again,” West said.

Before they reach Australia, Oh Wonder will embark on a world tour through the UK, Europe and the US, beginning in March.

Oh Wonder’s Australian east coast tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (August 21)
Melbourne, 170 Russell (23)

