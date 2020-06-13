Oily Boys announce debut album ‘Cro Memory Grin’

Sydney punk outfit Oily Boys have announced they will release their debut full-length ‘Cro Memory Grin’ later this month through Melbourne label Cool Death Records.

It’s been a long time coming for the cult act, with ‘Cro Memory Grin’ marking the first release from the band in some time, the follow-up to their 2014 EP ‘Majesty’.

To coincide with the announcement, Oily Boys have shared the album’s first song, a short, furious thrasher titled ‘Headstone’ which you can listen to below:

<a href="http://oilyboys.bandcamp.com/album/cro-memory-grin">Cro Memory Grin by Oily Boys</a>

Clocking in at just under a minute and a half, ‘Headstone’ encapsulates much of what the band are about in a burst of swirling hardcore aggression.

According to a press release, ‘Cro Memory Grin’ sees Oily Boys attempt to recreate the “everything louder than everything else” feel of the band’s intensely energetic live shows – “That lightning in a bottle feeling of excitement, chaotic energy, delirium, presence in a moment and frenzied flight into a mind state both frightening and ecstatic.”

Long associated with Sydney’s underground punk community, Oily Boys shares members with acts like Low Life, Malchance and the now-defunct Orion.

‘Cro Memory Grin’ is slated for release on Friday, June 26. Pre-orders are up now via Oily Boys’ Bandcamp page.