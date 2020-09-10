Okay Dane drop dynamic new track ‘Someday’

Melbourne four-piece Okay Dane have dropped their second single for 2020, ‘Someday’. The track hit streaming services today (September 11) and follows on from May single, ‘Erase’.

The track is the band’s first since welcoming guitarist/vocalist Iseabail Lewis and drummer Nathan Winn into their ranks. Listen to it below:

Okay Dane recorded ‘Someday’ at Melbourne’s Homesurgery Recordings earlier this year. Jon Grace, best known for his work with Dear Seattle and KINGSWOOD, produced the track. The Getaway Plan and High Tension collaborator Sam K. Sproull oversaw the single’s mastering.

“We were lucky enough to record the last few days of February, right before everything shut down,” Okay Dane explained in a press statement today (September 11).

“We ended up with two singles we’re really proud of. The first being ‘Erase’, that we released in May; the second being ‘Someday’, which is a slower burn that indulges more of our indie-alternative influences like Pixies and Ball Park Music.”

Okay Dane said ‘Someday’ and its predecessor, ‘Erase’, have been the band’s most collaborative singles to date with “every member pitching in ideas for lyrics, themes and melodies.”

They added that “‘Someday’ is about the moment after saying something you can’t take back, realising that you fucked up.”