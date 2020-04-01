Watch comedian Olaf Falafel’s lockdown parody of Billy Joel, ‘We Didn’t Start The Virus’

Comedian Olaf Falafel has shared his coronavirus lockdown-themed take on Billy Joel‘s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ — watch the funny clip for ‘We Didn’t Start The Virus’ below.

The comic, who won the award for Dave’s ‘Joke Of The Fringe’ at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, posted the parody on Monday night (March 30) and it has since been viewed over 100,000 times on Twitter.

Accompanied by the caption “when your grandkids ask you about 2020”, Falafel details a number of humorous aspects about killing time while living in lockdown, such as shaving your head, making bread and believing rumours spread by “my mate in the army” — all to the tune of Joel’s 1989 single.

Watch Falafel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Virus’ clip below.

When your grandkids ask you about 2020 pic.twitter.com/IQmyCc75Dw — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 30, 2020

Falafel has also linked to The Lost Comics YouTube channel, which is housing content being made by comedians who are currently ‘grounded on the runway’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Falafel’s parody of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ comes just under a year on from a spoof cover of the track that was recorded by the cast of Avengers: Endgame for The Tonight Show.

Rather than just singing the track in the studio, the cover was presented as if the actors were singing from comic panels between shots from previous MCU movies. At the end of the clip, the panels merged together to form a sweet tribute to the late Marvel boss Stan Lee.