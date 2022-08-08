Singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

Newton-John died peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California on Monday (August 8), as confirmed by her husband John Easterling in a statement.

A post on her Instagram read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The singer overcame her original cancer diagnosis in 1992. She was in remission until 2013, when she was diagnosed again with the disease. In 2017, she announced her breast cancer had returned ahead of a concert tour.

Newton-John won four Grammys over the course of her music career, including Best Female Country Vocal Performance for single ‘Let Me Be There’ and Record Of The Year for ‘I Honestly Love You’ in 1974.

In the same year, she represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with the track ‘Long Live Love’ where she finished fourth behind ABBA’s winning track ‘Waterloo’ for Sweden.

Newton-John’s other notable tracks include ‘Physical’, ‘Let Me Be There’, ‘If You Love Me’ and her cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘If Not For You’.

She’s perhaps best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in 1978 musical Grease, starring opposite John Travolta. She is noted for her vocal performances in tracks ‘Summer Nights’ and ‘You’re The One That I Want’ – which is still one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Travolta, who played Danny Zuko in Grease, paid tribute to the star on Instagram, writing: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John is survived by her husband, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby, nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

You can read more tributes below.

