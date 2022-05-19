Olivia Newton-John, Jaguar Jonze and more honoured at 2022 Australian Women in Music Awards

Olivia Newton-John and Jaguar Jonze were among the artists honoured at the Australian Women in Music awards last night (May 18).

The ceremony, which took place at the Tivoli in Brisbane, bestowed its top prize to Newton-John, who now joins Helen Reddy and Judith Durham as the AWMA’s latest Honour Roll inductee. In tribute, Tina Arena performed a rendition of Newton-John’s 1974 hit, ‘Honestly I Love You.’

Jaguar Jonze, who’s long been vocal about sexual assault in the Australian music industry, and Tamara Georgopoulos, an ex-staffer at Sony who spoke out last year about the allegations of bullying and toxic behaviour at the record label, were honoured with this year’s Change Maker award.

In a social media post today (May 19), Jaguar Jonze – real name Deena Lynch – commended the AWMA’s recognition of women in the music industry and said she was grateful “to have [her] voice amplified,” but said she did not initially want to accept the award as it was “a reminder that I had to push for change in the absence of our industry leaders”.

“The leaders who have the resources and power to create meaningful change, to protect us and to ensure our workplace is safe and just. Where were they? … [I am grateful] that platforms like these awards exist… but who is protecting us? Who is ensuring that our most vulnerable aren’t exposed?” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the major categories, Alice Ivy took home the win for best Music Production, while composer Deborah Cheetham and pianist Elena Kats-Chernin received the Lifetime Achievement and Artistic Excellence awards respectively. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Martha Marlow was awarded in the Emerging Artist category, while Tania Doko received the Songwriter Award.

In addition to Arena, the ceremony also hosted performances from the likes of Emma Donovan and Montaigne, which will air with the rest of the show on ABC TV on May 21.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who accepted Newton-John’s award on her behalf, commended the ceremony for “celebrat[ing] the most innovative, hard-working and influential women in Australian music”.

“I congratulate all of this year’s winners and honourees, and thank AWMA for promoting gender equality and diversity, fostering female talent, and hosting the country’s brightest stars here in Queensland,” Palaszczuk said.

In April, Jaguar Jonze announced the release of her debut album, ‘Bunny Mode,’ and has since released singles ‘Cut’, ‘Little Fires’ and ‘Punchline.’ Jonze will be undertaking a national tour in support of ‘Bunny Mode’, which is slated for release on July 3.