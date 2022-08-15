Olivia Newton-John returns to ARIA Top Five with ‘Hopelessly Devoted’

The late Olivia Newton-John has returned to the ARIA Charts with her 2018 compilation ‘Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits’, which has seen a boost in popularity after the Grease icon died last week.

The 20-song release features many of Newton-John’s biggest hits, including chart-toppers ‘Banks Of The Ohio’ (1971), ‘I Honestly Love You’ (1974), ‘You’re The One That I Want’ (1978) and ‘Physical’ (1981). The album came in at Number Five on the latest edition of the weekly ARIA Albums Chart, while the original soundtrack for Grease (from which ‘You’re The One That I Want’ was pulled) charted at Number Eight.

In addition, ‘Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits’ has come in at Number One on the Top Australian Albums Chart, while 1981’s ‘Physical’ has landed at Number 15, and ‘Two Strong Hearts’ – her 2015 live album with John Farnham – placed at Number 17.

Three of Newton-John’s classic singles have also returned to the spotlight: on the latest Top Australian Singles chart, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ is Number Four, ‘You’re The One That I Want’ came in at Number Seven, and ‘Xanadu’ landed at Number 11.

A tribute to Olivia Newton-John this week with 'Hopelessy Devoted: The Hits' landing a #1 position on the Australian Albums Chart and #5 on the ARIA Albums Chart 🤍#OliviaNewtonJohn #ARIA #HallofFame #ARIAChart pic.twitter.com/KutqMwLviT — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) August 12, 2022

Newton-John was inducted into ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2002, and had topped the charts 11 times across her storied career. Her first studio album to come in at Number One was her 26th (and final) full-length effort, a collaborative holiday album with Farnham titled ‘Friends For Christmas’. Over the years, she’d racked up 27 Platinum certifications, and six Gold.

Newton-John died at the age of 73 last Monday (August 8), following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Tributes poured in over the following days, with notable ones including those from the actress-singer’s peers like Kylie Minogue, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Dionne Warwick.

Actress Rebel Wilson said it had been “such a blessing” to know Newton-John, while Mariah Carey called her “one of the kindest, most generous people”. Australian radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson became emotional on air as she told her co-host, Kyle Sandilands, that “she was literally my idol growing up”.

John Travolta, who played Danny opposite Newton-John in Grease, wrote on Instagram: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Later, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, recognised the strength of their union in a heartfelt post on social media. “Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural,” Easterling wrote. “We never had to ‘work’ on it. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”