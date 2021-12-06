Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers discuss touring, riders and more on Instagram live chat

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have engaged in a discussion via Instagram Live, after both appearing on the television program Austin City Limits.

The two singer-songwriters both appeared on the December 4 episode of the PBS show, showcasing performances filmed at Austin’s Moody Theatre – marking Rodrigo’s first-ever visit to the Texan city.

After performing a few days apart from one another in October for the episode, the two hopped on Instagram Live to discuss touring. Rodrigo, who is yet to embark on a tour for her debut album ‘Sour’, asked Bridgers for her advice about looking after yourself while on the road.

“Getting to travel is great, but getting to travel because of [music] makes it much more fun,” Bridgers said.

“If you go on vacation and you get depressed, it’s so much worse. If you’re depressed on tour, you’re surrounded by people, you get to be with all your friends and it’s like work. The magical moments are so much better, and the sadder moments are really so much better.”

The pair also spoke about their contrasting creative processes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with Rodrigo saying she wrote all of ‘Sour’ throughout it while Bridgers shared that it stifled her creativity.

“This is what I did for the pandemic,” Bridgers said, before staring directly at a wall. “I probably wrote one half of a song.”

Bridgers and Rodrigo also compared riders, with Bridgers likening hers to a “church basement” with hummus, baguettes and no alcohol (“because we’re square”) – while Rodrigo said sometimes she’ll find Sour Patch Kids as a nod to her album.

Watch the full chat below:

Bridgers’ performance on the program comes after she criticised the Austin City Limits festival for cutting her set short, prompting her to tweet “lol fuck acl.”

Austin City Limits apologized, attributing the premature end of the singer’s set to a “miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel.” The festival followed up its apology with a donation to Texas Abortion Funds, which Bridgers recently supported through a cover of Bo Burnham‘s ‘That Funny Feeling’.