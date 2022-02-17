Olivia Rodrigo announces new Disney+ documentary ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new documentary that follows the writing of her debut album ‘Sour‘. Watch the teaser trailer for Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) below.

The singer-songwriter revealed details of the film on her Instagram, alongside the teaser clip. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.

Directed by Stacey Lee, Driving Home 2 U follows a road trip that Rodrigo took from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, during which time she was writing ‘Sour’. The film will include a personal angle, as audiences are let into her process and memories of writing the album.

Advertisement

‘Sour’ was released in May 2021 and followed her debut single ‘Drivers License’, which took on a life of its own on TikTok following its release. In a four-star review, NME called the album “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”.

According to the press release, Driving Home 2 U will include “new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album”. It will feature 11 songs from ‘Sour’ performed in unique locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park, plus appearances from Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia.

“This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

Advertisement

Last month, Rodrigo shared a clip of herself performing ‘Drivers License’ the day after it was written, to celebrate the first anniversary of the breakout single.

In a caption posted with the clip on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote [‘Drivers License’] in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). Crazy to think how quickly life changes. [Thank you] to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. Music is the most magical thing in the world.”

Elsewhere, Alexander 23 recently shared a brand new single, ‘Hate Me If It Helps’, which was co-written by Rodrigo.