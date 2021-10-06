Olivia Rodrigo on BLACKPINK’s Rosé: “She’s actually the sweetest angel alive”

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about her friendship with Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

During a recent interview with Teen Vogue contributor P. Claire Dodson, the ‘good 4 u’ singer opened up about Rosé and what it was like “hanging out” with the K-pop star at the 2021 Met Gala. Although the singer’s anecdote did not make it into the final Teen Vogue feature, Dodson later posted an excerpt of the interview transcript on her Twitter account.

Rodrigo said that she was “so happy” to have been sitting beside Rosé when she attended the 2021 Met Gala. “I was so nervous, and when I sat down it was like, ‘Oh my god, I have a friend here’,” she said.

“She’s absolutely the best, couldn’t sing her praises enough. She’s so talented,” Rodrigo added, and also noted that the duo had “hung out before” the 2021 Met Gala as well. “She’s actually the sweetest angel alive.”

a transcript treat for the people (me) who love olivia x rosé @ met gala pic.twitter.com/oYPCcDmncd — p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) October 5, 2021

Earlier this year, while Rosé had been in Los Angeles with fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie to work on music, the Korean-Australian K-pop idol was reportedly spotted having dinner with Rodrigo. Director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson were also seen with the two pop stars.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo also spoke about Britney Spears’ highly publicised legal battle to have her conservatorship removed. “I’m so excited to see her making leeway in her case,” she said. “I just hope that she gets all the justice she deserves and lives the best life she possibly can.”

Rosé, as well as former 2NE1 rapper CL, recently attended the 2021 Met Gala, making them the first two female K-pop stars to do so. Rosé had arrived at the gala as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador and was spotted alongside the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.