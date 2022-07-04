Olivia Rodrigo covers Natalie Imbruglia at surprise intimate Manchester performance

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise intimate performance in Manchester last night (July 3) following her huge gig in the city – see footage below.

The star was playing a show at the Apollo in the city last night as part of her UK/European tour behind debut album ‘Sour’, and after the show she headed to the tiny Bunny Jackson’s bar for a special performance.

Between scheduled performances at the bar, Rodrigo reportedly asked those playing the gig if she and her band could play a song herself.

She then proceeded to head through a rendition of Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit ‘Torn’.

One Twitter user who was playing Bunny Jackson’s last night shared footage on Twitter of Rodrigo’s performance, writing: “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set.”

See footage below.

Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/mpMbpkRlLq — OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022

THIS IS SO RANDOM. OLIVIA RODRIGO, AKA THE BIGGEST POP STAR OF THE YEAR, SINGING A 90s SONG AT A BAR IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/2cz1kgSLSl — annie is proud of liv ✰ (@littlefreakliv) July 4, 2022

Just watched @oliviarodrigo do Torn in @bunnyjacksons Good night to her guitarist and her guitarist alone 😍 pic.twitter.com/c3y6PRnDFs — ScottyTooThotty (@QuizmasterFlash) July 3, 2022

Rodrigo is currently at the end of her UK and European tour for her debut album ‘Sour’, which ends this week in London.

During the tour Rodrigo has shared covers of pop-rock classics, including takes on ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and ‘Seether’ by Veruca Salt. Lavigne herself even joined Rodrigo on-stage for the ‘Complicated’ cover in Toronto, while in Vancouver Rodrigo linked up with Conan Gray to cover ‘The One That Got Away’ by Katy Perry.

Elsewhere on the US leg of the tour, Rodrigo performed a version of No Doubt‘s 1995 hit ‘Just A Girl’ and was joined by Alanis Morissette to play ‘You Oughta Know’.

See the three remaining dates on the tour, with support from Baby Queen, below.

JULY 2022

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

Reviewing Rodrigo’s recent Glastonbury 2022 set, NME wrote: “For the past 18 months, Rodrigo has been on a rapid upward trajectory – her music becoming an omnipresent phenomenon. Starting with the global success of break-up anthem ‘Drivers License’ in early 2021, her pop-punk infused debut album ‘Sour’ spawned a host of further hits; and her Glastonbury performance demonstrates just how massive her slick tunes have become.”