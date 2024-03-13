Olivia Rodrigo handing out free Plan B and condoms on tour: “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?”

Olivia Rodrigo has been handing out free Plan B and Condoms during her ‘Guts’ world tour adding “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?”

The ‘Get Him Back’ singer previously shared a video announcing the launch of a new reproductive rights initiative, The Fund 4 Good. Speaking in the video before her concert on February 23, Rodrigo said: “I wanted to come on here and tell you about something I’m really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative i’m launching as part of the ‘Guts’ world tour.”

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

She also shared that a portion of her tour proceeds will also go directly to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

The singer provided contraceptive kits on site at her most recent show in Missouri on Tuesday March 12. The pack consisted of two Plan B pills, condoms as well as information on finding and funding abortion care in the United States and a phone number to assist those seeking to terminate a pregnancy. Missouri notably banned almost all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

A fan shared a photo of the contraception kit on X/Twitter. The kit features a slip of paper with a QR code that reads “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?” with the Missouri Abortion Fund credited below the code.

In other news, Rodrigo recently brought out Sheryl Crow for a performance of ‘If It Makes You Happy’ at her stop in Nashville, Tennesse.

They previously teamed up to perform it during an intimate set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in September and again in November when Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Elsewhere, the next date of the ‘Guts’ world tour is set to kick off tonight (March 13) at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska. Visit here for a full list of dates and here to purchase tickets.