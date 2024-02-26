Olivia Rodrigo launches reproductive rights initiative

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the launch of a new reproductive rights initiative, The Fund 4 Good – find out more below.

The singer-songwriter announced the initiative via a video posted to a fan account on TikTok to coincide with the kickoff of her expansive ‘Guts’ tour on February 23. Speaking in the video before the concert, Rodrigo said: “I wanted to come on here and tell you about something I’m really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative i’m launching as part of the ‘Guts’ world tour.”

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

@livieshq olivia has launched Fund4Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. get more info & donate at http://oliviarodrigo.lnk.to/fund4good ♬ original sound – livies hq ❤️

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed in the video that “a portion of all of the proceeds from ticket sales of the ‘Guts’ world tour will go to the Fund 4 Good.” She also noted that during the North American leg of her tour, she will be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to “help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve.”

There will be a National Network of Abortion Funds booth at all of the singer’s North American ‘Guts’ tour dates. You can learn more about Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good here.

This isn’t the first time Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about womens’ reproductive rights. During her performance at Glastonbury in 2022, the singer brought out Lily Allen to dedicate ‘Fuck You’ to the US Supreme Court Justices, who overturned a 50-year law that guaranteed women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy.

In other news, Rodrigo kicked off the first date of her ‘Guts’ world tour in Palm Springs, California this past weekend, performing in front of a sold-out crowd at the 11,000-capacity Acrisure Arena venue alongside her live band and backing dancers. She performed a total of 22 songs, including all 12 ‘Guts’ tracks and its bonus track ‘Obsessed’.