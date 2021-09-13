Olivia Rodrigo performs ‘good 4 u’ at MTV Video Music Awards ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo has performed her track ‘good 4 u’ at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

The live rendition sees Rodrigo backed by a full band, as well as a troupe of choreographed dancers. Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

Rodrigo is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Song for ‘good 4 u’. At the time of publication, the singer has won Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for her viral debut single ‘Drivers License’.

‘Good 4 u’ is lifted from her debut album, ‘Sour’, which arrived back in May through Polydor. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, writing “pop’s brightest new thing proves she’s not just a flash-in-the-pan, but a multidimensional artist who’s in it for the long haul”.

“With typical Gen-Z versatility, she hops from genre to genre without losing sight of herself and doses her songs with bitingly specific details that go full-circle from being precisely personal to universally relatable.”

Last month, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro were credited as co-writers on the track after noted similarities with the band’s 2007 hit ‘Misery Business’.