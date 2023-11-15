Olivia Rodrigo reacts to six Grammy nominations: “I just started screaming”

Olivia Rodrigo has said that she was “screaming” over being nominated for six Grammy Awards.

The 67th Grammys ceremony is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4. Last week, the Academy announced the full list of nominations for 2024.

Rodrigo is in the running for the following categories: Album Of The Year (‘Guts’), Record Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Song Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Guts’) and Best Rock Song (‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’).

Her producer Daniel Nigro is also up for the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical award.

During a new interview with Extra TV, Rodrigo was asked who she called first when she found out she was nominated.

“I was sitting next to my mom and my best friend Maddie on the couch and we’re watching the livestream and we just started screaming,” the singer recalled.

“I think the first person I called was my producer Dan. He was so excited. He got nominated for Producer Of The Year… it was a great, great day.”

She continued: “I told my friend… ‘What do I do? Six Grammy nominations. This is so great’. I was like… ‘You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to walk across the street and get a croissant’, and that’s what I did.”

Rodrigo was speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which features her new single ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’.

Discussing the track, she explained: “It is specific for this film. I got a chance to watch a rough cut of the movie a few months ago and I really fell in love with the character Lucy Gray.

“I think she is so strong and resilient, and there are so many characteristics that she embodies that I really resonated with.”

Rodrigo added: “I wrote this song from her perspective. It was a really fun challenge for me as a songwriter because lots of my songs are very diaristic.”

The star has won three Grammys previously: Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Sour’), Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Drivers License’).