Olivia Rodrigo recalls childhood dream of winning a Grammy as she collects three awards

Olivia Rodrigo recalled her childhood dream of winning a Grammy as she collected three awards at the 2022 event tonight (April 3).

The pop star was nominated for seven awards going into the night and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour’.

While collecting the latter trophy, Rodrigo thanked the fans who have “completely changed my life over the past two years” and dedicated the award to her parents. “When I was nine years old, I told my mum I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I was super defensive,” she shared.

Advertisement

“So the next week when I told her was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. But I want to thank my mum for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy.

“And I want to thank my mum and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover. This is for you guys and because of your guys, thank you.” Watch Rodrigo’s acceptance speech above.

The singer also performed at the Grammys 2022 tonight, which was held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She played her breakthrough single ‘Drivers License’, beginning the performance from inside a car, before exiting the vehicle to sing from a recreation of a suburban street.

Jon Batiste took home the most trophies at the Grammys tonight with five, followed by Silk Sonic on four. You can catch up with all of the winners from the night here.

Other performances came from BTS, who turned undercover agents, Billie Eilish, who paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, H.E.R.’s star-studded appearance, Silk Sonic’s mood-setting opener, Justin Bieber’s soulful version of ‘Peaches’ and more.

Advertisement

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered a video message to the event, urging the world to support his country as the Russian invasion of it continues.

The Grammys also remembered Taylor Hawkins, following his death on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters – who won three awards at this year’s event – were scheduled to perform but pulled out due to the drummer’s passing.