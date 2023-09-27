Olivia Rodrigo reveals her three favourite songs on ‘Guts’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her three favourite tracks from her new album ‘Guts’.

The pop singer released her second album earlier this month, which included singles ‘bad idea right?’ and ‘Vampire’.

The record scored five stars from NME, which praised the artist as a “pop sensation” who “secures her place as a generational talent”.

Advertisement

Now, the singer has revealed her own favourite tracks from the new release. “My three favourite songs off the album right now,” she began in a recent interview with Amazon Music, “are ‘All-American Bitch’, ‘Logical’ and ‘Love Is Embarrassing’.”

Rodrigo was also asked which emojis best describe the tracks. She chose a baseball emoji for ‘All-American Bitch’ along with a firework and lipstick “because the song is kind of about being a girl and fitting into gender norms”.

For ‘Logical’, she chose three crying face emojis, and for ‘Love Is Embarrassing’, a shocked face, a sad face and an engagement ring.

watch @oliviarodrigo give us a few hints about the meaning behind some of her favorite tracks on #GUTS 👀 pic.twitter.com/uSX0zqLyp7 — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) September 25, 2023

Reviewing ‘Guts’ upon release, NME said that Rodrigo “goes to war for every young woman who has been unable to articulate why it is so belittling not to be taken seriously”.

It added: “In the orbit of her urgent and riotous second album, the 20-year-old turns her own vulnerabilities into a rallying cry: here, she’s a songwriter of control, diving headfirst into the collective female experience while also pursuing adventure, desire and relief.”

Advertisement

This month the singer-songwriter picked up her second UK Number One album, with ‘Guts’ outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The album racked up over 60,000 chart units in its first week, with debut album ‘Sour’ also re-entering the Top 10 following the second album’s release.

‘Guts’ has had the fourth biggest opening week for an album in 2023, following records by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Rodrigo is set to embark on a massive world tour in support of her second album, kicking off a 57-date date run in Palm Springs, California in February 2024.

The European leg will start at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 30, followed by stops in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham and four nights at The O2 in London. You can view the full list of dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

The singer had to cancel her publicity tour in Australia just days before it was due to kick off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo recently reacted to Chipotle’s joke that references a lyric from her track ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’.