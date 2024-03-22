Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘Obsessed’ video and new song ‘So American’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the ‘Obsessed’ music video and a new song called ‘So American’ from the deluxe version of ‘Guts’ – check them out below.

Arriving today (March 22), ‘Guts (Spilled)’ contains four tracks that previously appeared on vinyl editions of the original album: ‘Obsessed’, ‘Girl I’ve Always Been’, ‘Scared Of My Guitar’ and ‘Stranger’.

The expanded LP also features ‘So American’, an energetic new tune that finds Rodrigo singing about being charmed by a new partner – who is presumably from somewhere outside the US.

“And he laughs at all my jokes/ And he says I’m so American/ Oh, God, it’s just not fair of him/ To make me feel this much,” she sings in the chorus. “I’d go anywhere he goes/ And he says I’m so American/ Oh, God, I’m gonna marry him/ If he keeps this shit up/ I might just be in lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love.”

Additionally, Rodrigo has released the official music video for ‘Obsessed’. It comes after she gave the song its live debut on the current North American leg of her ‘Guts’ world tour.

The visuals, directed by Mitch Ryan, see Rodrigo wearing a sash that reads “Miss Right Now” in a hotel ballroom. She encounters the exes of her current flame, with each of the women depicting a different pageant queen.

Their sashes include titles such as “Miss Thought She Was The One”, “Miss Mom’s Favourite”, “Miss Put Him in Therapy” and “Miss Still His Closest Friend”. Later, Rodrigo performs ‘Obsessed’ with a tuxedo-donning live band. Tune in above.

In other news, Rodrigo recently made headlines for handing out contraceptive kits with condoms, Plan Bs and information for abortion access at her show in St. Louis, Missouri. The state notably banned almost all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

However, local abortion organisers later said they were no longer allowed to hand out the kits at Rodrigo’s concerts.

The packages were part of a reproductive rights initiative held on the star’s tour, in which the National Network of Abortion Funds would have a booth at every stop on her North American leg.

Rodrigo previously shared that a portion of her tour proceeds would go directly to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Rodrigo’s 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour is currently due to run until mid-August, with more dates scheduled across North America ahead of stop-offs in the UK, Ireland and Europe later this year. The UK leg features four nights at The O2 in London.

You can find any remaining tickets here (UK/Ireland) and here (North America).