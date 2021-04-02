Olivia Rodrigo shares second single ‘Deja Vu’ and announces debut album

Olivia Rodrigo has returned with her second single – watch the video for new track ‘Deja Vu’ below.

The track, which follows the teenager’s record-breaking debut single ‘Drivers License’, comes alongside the announcement of her highly anticipated debut album, out in May.

‘Drivers License’ was released at the start of January this year, and has since become the UK’s longest-running Number One debut single since Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit ‘Crazy’, while also consistently topping the charts in the US and elsewhere.

Of its follow-up, ‘Deja Vu’, Rodrigo said: “The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends. I started writing and recording ‘Deja Vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.”

Watch the video below.

The description for the ‘Deja Vu’ video features a pre-order link for Rodrigo’s debut album, which will come out on May 21 via Polydor/Geffen.

The pre-order link currently has the working title of ‘*O*R’ for the album, though promises that artwork, a tracklist and album title is coming soon.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, the 17-year-old Rodrigo reflected on the huge success of ‘Drivers License’, and how the song smashed the records of her heroes and those that she listened to growing up.

“I mean, that is just everything,” she told NME. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”