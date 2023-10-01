Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow sing ‘If It Makes You Happy’ together

Olivia Rodrigo has joined Sheryl Crow for a performance of the latter’s 1996 hit ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

The pop sensation and the veteran singer-songwriter duetted on the lead single from Crow’s self-titled second album at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe [via Consequence].

It’s unclear when exactly the pair performed together.

Rodrigo shared a clip of their rendition via her Instagram yesterday (September 30), writing: “pinch me! sang one of my favourite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honour!!!”

Last year Crow presented Rodrigo with the Woman Of The Year Award at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards. “I am happy to celebrate her,” Crow said of Rodrigo in a pre-ceremony interview. “I think she’s gonna be around a long time. She deserves to be where she is celebrating this moment.”

Rodrigo then praised Crow in her acceptance speech, saying: “Sheryl, I’m such a massive fan of you and your songwriting and I’m so grateful that you’re here,” she said. “It really means the world.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has shared her three favourite tracks from her new album ‘Guts’.

The pop star released her second album earlier this month, which includes singles ‘Bad Idea right?’ and ‘Vampire’.

The record scored five stars from NME, which praised the artist as a “pop sensation” who “secures her place as a generational talent”.

Now, the singer has revealed her own favourite tracks from the new release. “My three favourite songs off the album right now,” she began in a recent interview with Amazon Music, “are ‘All-American Bitch’, ‘Logical’ and ‘Love Is Embarrassing’.”