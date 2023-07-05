Olivia Rodrigo teases ‘Vampire’ inspiration after fans speculate about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has attempted to put rumours to rest and reveal to fans who was the inspiration behind her latest single ‘Vampire’ – after word was spreading that it was about Taylor Swift.

The rock opera-inspired track was released last Friday (June 30) and is the lead single for her upcoming second album ‘Guts’. Speaking on the record, Rodrigo said she was “upset about a certain situation” so she made “a song about feeling confused and hurt.”

The track features lyric referring to someone as a “bloodsucker, fame fucker” – leading to much online speculation about who it could be.

Advertisement

Swift was among the rumours online, with fans alleging to have found reason for a feud between the two. TikToker Eliud explained that the lyrics “The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me” referred to Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff being credited on the ‘Sour’ album track, ‘Deja Vu’. They said: “When she released ‘Sour’, Taylor freaking said, ‘Ay, yo. Give me money. Those sound like my songs. I need money.’ She sunk her teeth into Olivia’s freaking neck.”

To poke fun at the speculation, the 20-year-old pop star gave fans an answer in a recent TikTok.

On Sunday (July 2), she posted a video of her and fellow TikTok comedian Jake Shane sipping on bright red blood out of a fake hospital-grade “Type A” blood bag. Rodrigo lip-synced to a popular sound bite from HBO’s Euphoria, saying: “Wait, is this fucking play about us?”

Advertisement

In the caption, she wrote that “for everyone asking… ‘Vampire’ is about @Jake Shane,” she wrote and he confirmed sarcastically in the comments.

Many fans also thought the song could have been about one of her ex-boyfriends, Adam Faze or Zack Bia, when she said: “Went for me and not her / ‘Cause girls your age know better.” Both men have been reported to briefly date Rodrigo respectively in 2021 and 2022 and were significantly older than her. However, whilst talking to People, a close source to the ‘Good 4 U’ singer said: “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s second album ‘Guts’ will be released on September 8 this year via Geffen Records.

In May, Rodrigo celebrated the second anniversary of ‘Sour’ on Instagram, writing: “No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.” She also shared an update on her sophomore record, promising fans that it was at the time “so so so so so close to being done”.

In a four-star review of ‘Sour’, NME wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘Driver’s License’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real.”

The album also won numerous awards including three Grammys and six wins at last year’s Billboard Music Awards. It was followed by two Disney+ specials: the concert film ‘Sour Prom’ and the documentary ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’.