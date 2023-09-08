Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo has been announced to perform at next week’s 2023 MTV VMAs.

The singer, who releases second album ‘Guts’ today (September 8), will perform alongside Måneskin, Doja Cat and more at the event on September 12.

The performance will be Rodrigo’s second appearance at the VMAs, after she appeared in 2021 to play ‘Good 4 U’.

She is nominated for six awards at the ceremony for her single ‘Vampire’. She’s up for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Elsewhere at the 2023 VMAs, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead the list of nominations, which was revealed last month/

Swift is leading the way with eight nominations, SZA earned six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith have all earned five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video Of The Year category.

Elsewhere at the 2023 VMAs, Shakira is set to be presented with the Video Vanguard Award, which was won in 2022 by Nicki Minaj, while other past winners include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Diddy will also receive the Global Icon Award and perform at the event.

Reviewing Rodrigo’s new album ‘Guts’, NME wrote: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

“Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”