Olly Alexander responds to Eurovision boycott calls: “We firmly believe in the unifying power of music”

Olly Alexander and a number of other performers have released a joint statement about their participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after calls to boycott the competition in solidarity with Palestine.

Yesterday (March 28) hundreds of queer artists, individuals and organisations called on Alexander to pull out of the competition this year, after its refusal to expel Israel.

Now, Alexander, alongside Ireland’s Bambie Thug, Norway’s Gåte, Portugal’s Iolanda, San Marino’s Megara, Switzerland’s Nemo, Denmark’s SABA, Lithuania’s Silvester Belt and Finland’s Windows95Man, have signed a letter outlining their response.

“We want to begin by acknowledging the privilege of taking part in Eurovision,” it begins.

“In light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Israel, we do not feel comfortable being silent. It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections,” it continues.

“We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”

In response to the statement, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) – a founding member of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – has said that it “welcomes” their refusal to remain silent.

“However, by participating in Eurovision alongside apartheid Israel while it carries out its live-streamed genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, armed and enabled by many European governments, the contestants would be complicit in artwashing these crimes,” they wrote.

Palestinians respond to the nine @Eurovision contestants' statement. pic.twitter.com/qFRl84a2GD — PACBI – BDS movement (@PACBI) March 29, 2024

“Feigning symbolic gestures of support while dismissing the call of the oppressed reflects a patronising and colonial attitude on the part of the contestants that is familiar to Palestinians, and many oppressed communities globally.”

“Israel is defying the World Court and the UN Security council. This means everyone has a responsibility to end complicity in supporting or covering up its crimes.

“We call on all Eurovision contestants to withdraw from the contest, as a meaningful gesture of solidarity and to fulfil this moral responsibility to do no harm.”

It comes after the open letter – which can be read in full here – was published yesterday by Queers For Palestine. “By refusing to expel Israel from the competition, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is providing cultural cover and endorsement for the catastrophic violence that Israel has unleashed on Palestinians,” it reads.

“At a time when accountability is so urgently needed, Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision would enable and cover up its war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it continues. “We share the vision of queer joy and abundance you’ve offered through your music, and share your belief in collective liberation for all. In this spirit, we ask you to heed the Palestinian call to withdraw from Eurovision… There can be no party with a state committing apartheid and genocide.”

TV stars Indya Moore, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Maxine Peake are among those who have singed, as well as musicians Goat Girl, H Sinno and Chardine Taylor-Stone, and writers Sarah Schulman, Jason Okundaye and Jamie Windust.

The letter also comes just days after London’s biggest Eurovision screening party cancelled its 2024 edition over Israel’s participation in this year’s event, and after commentator Owen Jones made an appeal for Alexander to “do the right thing” and withdraw.

“Don’t let Eurovision help give the Israeli state a reputational boost as it murders the Palestinian people of Gaza,” Jones said in the video shared on YouTube, also criticising the contest as having “racist double standards”.

Last year, Alexander was one of many who signed a pro-Palestine letter, calling Israel an “apartheid state” and accusing it of genocide.

Israel is set to take part in the 2024 instalment as planned, but revealed earlier this month that it had changed the lyrics to the song after initially sparking controversy.

Their entry, ‘October Rain’ by Eden Golan, appeared to contain references to the victims of Hamas’ October 7 attacks. Initially, Israel threatened to withdraw from the competition if any changes were to be made to the lyrics. However, a call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog for “necessary adjustments” to ensure Israel’s participation prompted their public broadcaster KAN to agree to amend the song.

The contest continues to face backlash and boycott calls for allowing the country to compete due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. On the other hand, the push to have Israel removed from the competition has faced backlash as well, with famous faces including Sharon Osbourne and KISS’ Gene Simmons have signed a separate open letter, rejecting the ban.

The final of this year’s competition will be hosted in Malmö, Sweden, the hometown of last year’s winner Loreen. It will take place on Saturday, May 11.