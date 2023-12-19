Olly Alexander says he’s “got a lot of music ready to go”

Olly Alexander has said he has “got a lot of music ready to go” following the news that he’ll be representing the UK at Eurovision 2024.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Years & Years singer is set to compete in the contest next year in Malmö, Sweden – the hometown of the 2023 winner Loreen. Alexander will succeed the UK’s previous contestant Mae Muller, who finished second to last.

Speaking to Magic Breakfast yesterday (December 18), the artist explained (via Music News): “The song that I have for Eurovision I made with Danny L Harle, who’s a brilliant pop producer, and we made basically a whole album.

“So I’ve got a lot of music ready to go so I’m so, so excited that it’s coming.”

Alexander last released an album in the form of Years & Years’ third studio effort ‘Night Call’, which arrived in early 2022. The project saw the singer go solo, and part ways with his former bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

This month saw Years & Years share ‘A Very Bad Fun Idea’, a new song for the soundtrack to the film Bonus Track.

Elsewhere in his chat with Magic Breakfast, Alexander revealed that his forthcoming Eurovision track isn’t a ballad. “If it was a cocktail it would be an amaretto sour,” he said.

“It’s been hard to keep [the Eurovision news] a secret! I told my Mum and then said, ‘You must not tell anyone’ and she felt quite scared about having to carry the secret. But I’ve wanted to do it for a really long time – ever since I was a kid. So this is so exciting, I can’t believe it.”

Alexander previously told BBC News: “It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But I can’t say much more than that.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and meet the fans and everyone else taking part. It’s going to be the wildest experience of my life.”

Danny L Harle, who produced and co-wrote the song, has also worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek.

Alexander has said he wants to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible” at Eurovision 2024.

Following the announcement, he explained how he’d “wanted to do [Eurovision] for a while” and it “felt like this was the right time to start releasing music under my name”.