Oly Sherman announces debut album, ‘Land of All Pretend’

Sydney singer-songwriter Oly Sherman has unveiled plans to release his debut album, ‘Land of All Pretend’, on June 18.

The 11-track record includes the previously released singles ‘Madness’, ‘Homeboy’, ‘The World Is In A Bad Room’ and ‘Lush Lyfe’ (which features a guest spot from Canberran rapper KP Hydes).

To coincide, Sherman has released new single ‘In the Summer’ alongside an accompanying music video. Watch that below:

In a press release, Sherman described ‘In the Summer’ as a “peaceful breakup song”. “Within the time of its construction, I was going through a pretty rough breakup,” he said. “I wrote this song as an acceptance that some things just don’t work between two people.

“Despite this, I wanted to write a song which showed kindness, respect, and an admiration of the times two people can spend together within their lives.”

The track’s music video was shot on location in NSW’s Anna Bay, Sherman working closely with director Ben Develin to bring an ambitious vision to life. “This was definitely one of the more unique videos I’ve done with my music,” he said.

“It was quite literally all about the environment we were using, and it just made everything work and eventually look so much easier. I think the meaning of the song really suits the place we were in. I’m really really proud of this one.”

Shortly before he releases ‘Land of All Pretend’, Sherman will kick off a 13-date national headline tour, starting in Albury on June 10 and wrapping up in Sydney on August 13. Tickets are on sale now from Sherman’s website.

Oly Sherman’s Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 10 – Albury, Two Fingers Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Bar

Friday 11 – Bendigo, Golden Vine Hotel

Saturday 12 – Porepunkah, Ringer Reef Winery

Sunday 13 – Bright, Bright Brewery

Friday 18 – Castlemaine, The Taproom

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Drunken Poet

Sunday 20 – Upwey, The Fat Goat

JULY

Friday 9 – Moruya, Moruya Golf Club

Saturday 10 – Ulladulla, Ocean Vibe

Sunday 11 – Mollymook, Bannister Pavilion

Tuesday 13 – Freshwater, Harbord Hotel

Sunday 13 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

AUGUST

Friday 13 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel