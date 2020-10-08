Oly Sherman drops new track ‘The World Is In A Bad Room’

Sydney singer-songwriter Oly Sherman has dropped his third single of the year today (October 9), entitled ‘The World Is In A Bad Room’.

The track follows on from previous singles ‘Madness’ and ‘Homeboy’, which hit streaming services in January and June respectively.

Listen to ‘The World Is In A Bad Room’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Sherman said that the song was inspired by his “mixed mindset between the torn up world we’re trying to get through, and my own mind.”

“The song basically encapsulates our decisions when weighed up with friends, relationships and social media,” he added.

Sherman recorded his latest single between his home studio and Kiln Studios in the Sydney suburb of St. Peters.

“The recording process was really quick, with the chord structure and vocals taking only a day to lay down,” he said.

Advertisement

“I just fiddled with the tune for the next month until I arrived at something I was super, super happy with.”

The singer-songwriter also “wanted to create something with a consistent groove, and [that] allows the band and I to play freely live.”

‘The World Is In A Bad Room’ will likely feature on Sherman’s setlist when he plays two sold-out shows at Newtown’s The Vanguard on October 23.

Sherman’s previous live credits include stints at the Newtown Festival and Sydney Beer Festival, as well as support slots for Slum Sociable, Kim Churchill and Louis Baker.