Oly Sherman shares lush new single ‘Homeboy’

Sydney singer-songwriter Oly Sherman has shared his latest single, ‘Homeboy’.

Listen to the lush new track below:

Per a press release, Sherman describes ‘Homeboy’ as “a song about being caught in an arduous place between expectations, relationships and self-awareness”.

“‘Homeboy’ is a small window into my mental capacity and how I sometimes may deal with certain things,” Sherman said in a statement.

The single features Ally McMahon on bass guitar and Dan Natoli on mixing and mastering duties.

“The actual making of ‘Homeboy’ was a little bit vexing for me, as it induced the weird time I was going through,” said Sherman.

“I feel really close to the lyrics and everything that I have written. As a finished product, I’m really proud of it, as it’s my most honest work to date.”

Sherman’s last release was the January single ‘Madness’, which followed his sophomore EP ‘Three Oh Three’ in 2019. The EP launch saw Sherman play over 80 shows both local and overseas, including his first shows in Japan and local festival slots at Newton Festival, Sydney Beer Festival and fundraiser concert Bushfire Relief in February this year.

Last year, Sherman also supported a variety of artists including Slum Sociable, Kim Churchill and New Zealand’s Louis Baker on their nationwide tours.