Omar Apollo announces debut album, first single ‘Stayback’ released this week

Omar Apollo has announced the release of his debut album, with the first single ‘Stayback’ set to arrive on Friday (August 7).

Apollo took to Twitter to share the news, posting the single artwork for ‘Stayback’. It features the lyrics of the forthcoming track, and its 2:38 minute runtime.

1ST SINGLE FOR ALBUM DROPPING FRIDAY “STAYBACK” PRESAVEEEE pic.twitter.com/M8ppF5qpqo — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) August 3, 2020

‘Stayback’ can be pre-saved here. Apollo’s as-of-yet untitled debut album will follow his EPs, ‘Stereo’ and ‘Friends’, released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. It’s not yet clear whether his Kenny Beats collaboration from earlier this year, ‘Imagine U’, will make the album.

Late last year, the artist teamed up with Florida rapper Dominic Fike on their joint track ‘Hit Me Up’. This collaboration was also produced by Kenny Beats.

Apollo previously shared his own single ‘Frío’, which marked his first song to be sung entirely in Spanish.

NME named Apollo one its 100 essential new artists for 2020, labelling him “the 2020s’ answer to Prince”.

“[He has a] chameleon-like ability to transform into a funk-minded hybrid of Prince and David Bowie.”

The artist told NME last year that, for him, “making music is a spiritual thing, and not to sound corny, but it’s your subconscious feelings coming out of you”.

“I’ll be writing and it’ll be exactly what I’m feeling but I’m not thinking about it.”