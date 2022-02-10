Omar Apollo announces new album, shares single ‘Invincible’ featuring Daniel Caesar

Omar Apollo has announced his upcoming debut album, ‘Ivory’.
The 16-track album is slated to release on April 8 via Warner Records. While the tracklist for ‘Ivory’ has not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that the record will include previously released singles ‘Go Away’ and ‘Bad Life’ featuring Kali Uchis.
The album will also include the newly released ‘Invincible’ featuring fellow singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, which received a music video. In it, shots of the duo performing the track are intercut with scenes of a masked couple dealing with relationship struggles, grappling with each other before making up.
Watch the music video for ‘Invincible’ below.
Apollo first released ‘Go Away’ in July 2021, followed by ‘Bad Life’ with Kali Uchis in November. The latter track marked the second time that Uchis and Apollo have collaborated together, following ‘Hey Boy’ from Apollo’s 2020 album, ‘Apolonio’.
‘Apolonio’ garnered a four-star rating from NME’s Rhian Daly, who commented that the record “aches with unrequited feelings but, musically, sets the young star up as the new master of steamy bedroom jams”.
Besides the album announcement and music video for ‘Invincible’, Omar Apollo has also announced the Desvelado tour, which kicks off in the United States in April. It will take him to Europe for three shows in June, ending at KOKO in London.
Find the full list of tour dates below and ticketing info on Omar Apollo’s website.
The dates for Omar Apollo’s upcoming Desvelado tour are:
April 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 9 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
April 10 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
April 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
April 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 3 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
May 5 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
May 7 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
May 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
May 11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
May 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
May 19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
May 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
May 22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
May 26 – Miami, FL @ Space Park
May 27 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
May 31 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB
June 14 – Madrid @ BUT
June 15 – Barcelona @ Sala Apolo
June 16 – London @ KOKO