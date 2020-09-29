Omar Apollo releases new track ‘Dos Uno Nueve’

Omar Apollo has released a new track, ‘Dos Uno Nueve’, just weeks after the arrival of his previous single.

The track’s title is Spanish for ‘Two One Nine’, a reference to the area code of his home state of Indiana.

Listen to ‘Dos Uno Nueve’ below:

‘Dos Uno Nueve’ was given its live debut last week at Solidarity For Sanctuary, a festival that promotes awareness around voting, immigrant rights and Black and Brown solidarity. In a statement, Apollo said Indiana “will always have a place in [his] heart”.

“Growing up, I dealt with a lot of obstacles that shaped my personality. My life is constantly changing; and as I’m adjusting to this new lifestyle of traveling, meeting people, and making music for a living, I’ll always love coming home to Indiana,” he said.

‘Dos Uno Nueve’ follows Apollo’s tracks ‘Kamikaze‘, released earlier this month, and August’s ‘Stayback‘. All three tracks are expected to feature on the singer’s currently-untitled debut album.

Apollo was included in the NME 100 for this year. Described as “the 2020s answer to Prince”, the singer was showcased for “his chameleon-like ability to transform into a funk-minded hybrid of Prince and David Bowie, as he so adeptly did on recent single ‘Ashamed’”.