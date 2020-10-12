Omar Apollo releases new track ‘Want U Around’ featuring Ruel

Omar Apollo has shared a new track, ‘Want U Around’, featuring Australian pop singer Ruel.

‘Want U Around’ is the fourth track lifted from his forthcoming project, ‘Apolonio’, set for release this Friday (October 16).

Listen to ‘Want U Around (feat. Ruel)’ below:

In a statement, Apollo said the new track “is about missing someone who doesn’t feel the same way”.

“After you try everything and it’s still not enough, you know you should give up on that person – but something holds you back from giving up on the idea of being together one day,” he said.

The nine-track ‘Apolonio’ will also include the previously-released singles ‘Dos Uno Nueve’, ‘Kamikaze’ and ‘Stayback’.

‘Apolonio’ follows on from his previous EPs, ‘Friends’ and ‘Stereo’. The singer will celebrate the arrival of ‘Apolonio’ with a live-streamed concert on October 28, performing from Prince’s Paisley Park.

Apollo was included in NME’s 100 essential new artists list for this year, where he was described as “the 2020s answer to Prince”. The singer was praised for “his chameleon-like ability to transform into a funk-minded hybrid of Prince and David Bowie, as he so adeptly did on recent single ‘Ashamed’”.

Earlier this month, Ruel released ‘Say It Over’, a collaborative single with US artist Cautious Clay.