One Direction members mark 10 year anniversary: “I will be forever thankful”

The members of One Direction have shared their favourite memories of the boyband, to mark 10 years since their formation.

Today (July 23) marks a decade to the day since the group were formed on UK talent show The X Factor. After coming third on the show, they went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all-time.

Reflecting on the occasion, Harry Styles wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way.”

He added: “And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.

“And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H”

Niall Horan, meanwhile, began by looking back at the start of One Direction’s career.