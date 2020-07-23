One Direction return to social media ahead of 10th anniversary

One Direction have sent their colossal group of fans into a frenzy with their return to social media, ahead of the band’s 10th anniversary.

Posting across Twitter and Instagram, the band shared an image that read “10 years of One Direction” along with a caption referencing their 2015 single ‘History’.

“Tomorrow!” the band wrote, “You and me got a whole lot of history. #10Yearsof1D”

The last time the band’s social media pages were active was back in 2018, when they were celebrating their eight-year anniversary.

The post comes following the revelation of a new website dedicated to the band’s 10-year celebration, with a timeline of the band’s career as well as a new video covering the band’s rise to superstardom.

The website will also allow fans to use an interactive archive of the band’s music videos, artwork and television performances, as well as some behind-the-scenes and rare footage of the band.

The band were formed on X Factor on July 23, 2010.

There has also been speculation that Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne might reform in some capacity for the anniversary, following comments Payne made to The Sun back in April.

“(We’ve) all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Payne said.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

In December last year, Payne theorised that the group would reform at some point over the next two years.