One in every 15 vinyl records sold in the United States in 2023 was by Taylor Swift, new figures have shown.

New data from Billboard shows that 49.61million vinyl records were sold in the States last year, of which Swift accounted for a huge 3.484million of those, or 7 per cent.

The new numbers come after it was revealed that one in every 78 song streams in the US last year was also a Taylor Swift track.

In results from the BPI in the UK, female musicians were shown to have dominated the best-selling albums and singles over the past 12 months, however, concerns were raised about new talent finding it harder to emerge on the charts.

Elsewhere, Swift’s concert film The Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m) – and a course on Taylor Swift at Harvard University has proved so popular that the institution is seeking more teaching assistants to help deliver it.

Matthew Vaughn, the director of upcoming spy action comedy movie, Argylle, has also had to deny the theory that Taylor Swift is responsible for the book on which the movie is based.

On January 9, a novel titled Argylle was released, written by a pseudonymous author going by the name Elly Conway. The book involves a spy novelist who gets roped into the world of espionage, assassins and feuds, all accompanied by her cat, Alfie.

Some fans of Swift have been theorising that the mysterious novel was written by the US singer. The theory is based on Swift’s history of wearing argyle sweaters, her beloved cats of the same breed as Elly’s, among other common details.

Swift also congratulated The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach on his Critics Choice Awards win after the actor thanked her in his acceptance speech.