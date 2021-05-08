01. ‘Hannibal’
02. ‘Human Nature’
03. ‘Time after Time’
04. ‘Penetration’
05. ‘Wrinkle’
06. ‘Amandla’
07. ‘Jailbait’

Back in 2019, an unreleased album from Davis finally saw the light of day, almost 30 years since the legendary jazz musician’s death.

Advertisement

‘Rubberband’ was recorded in 1985 and marked his first record on Warner Bros after moving from Columbia Records. It marked a stylistic change for the jazz icon, who incorporated funk and soul vibes on the record for the first time in his career.

But the record ultimately failed to see the light of day when Davis’ talents became increasingly in demand. While he had planned to record with vocalists including Chaka Khan and Al Jarreau, the early sessions were ultimately put on the back burner so he could focus on ‘Tutu’ – which arrived in September 1986.