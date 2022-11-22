One Step Closer announce 2023 tour in Southeast Asia and Australia

American melodic hardcore group One Step Closer have announced their 2023 tour dates, which will see them performing in Japan, Southeast Asia and Australia.

The American straight-edge melodic hardcore band will kick off their tour with a series of five shows in Japan starting this February 1. The Japan leg of the tour has the band making stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka before heading to the Philippines to start the lengthy Southeast Asia leg of their tour on February 8.

One Step Closer’s Southeast Asia dates include three shows in Indonesia and two in Malaysia, as well as stops in Thailand and Singapore.

JAPAN / SOUTH EAST ASIA / AUSTRALIA FEB 2023💜 pic.twitter.com/TEEbdiVLmh — One Step Closer (@onestepcloserwb) November 20, 2022

Upon completing the Southeast Asian leg of their tour, One Step Closer will then fly to Australia to begin a six-date run that will see them performing in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and more starting February 19.

Ticket details for One Step Closer’s Asia and Australia tour have yet to be announced.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania-based band formed in 2016 and comprises guitarists Colman O’Brien and Ross Thompson, drummer Tommy Norton and vocalist Ryan Savitski, with founding bassist Brian Talipan having departed the band earlier this year. One Step Closer released their debut album ‘This Place You Know ‘in September last year following the release of their double single ‘Promo 2020’ in 2020, which included the tracks ‘Lead To Gray’ and ‘Broken (Turning Point).

Their first release came in the form of a demo for Silverwood Records in 2016, before eventually independently releasing their self-titled debut EP the year after.

One Step Closer’s 2023 tour dates are:

Japan

February 1 – B.B. Street, Yokohama

February 2 – Hokage, Osaka

February 3 – Club Zion, Nagoya

February 4 – Era Tokyo, Shimokitazawa, Tokyo

February 5 – Antiknock, Shinjuku, Tokyo\

Southeast Asia

February 8 – Mow’s, Manilla, Philippines

February 9 – TBA, Bangkok, Thailand

February 10 – Undisclosed, Jakarta, Indonesia

February 11 – Undisclosed, Solo, Indonesia

February 12 – Undisclosed, Surabaya, Indonesia

February 15 – Angkasa Space, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

February 16 – Rockin’ Jamz Hall, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

February 17 – Room 0416, Singapore

Australia

February 19 – Lucy’s Love Shack, Perth

February 22 – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

February 23 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

February 24 – House of Music & Booze, Sydney

February 25 – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle

February 26 – Bendigo Hotel, Melbourne