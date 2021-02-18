OneFour announce first live performance in two years

Sydney drill outfit OneFour have announced their highly anticipated return to the stage today, with what will be their first show in two years.

The concert will take place at Darwin’s Opium Nightclub on Friday March 19, with the group declaring that it will be an historic performance. Tickets are available now.

“Our first live performance in 2 years,” OneFour wrote on Instagram. “About to make history with this one”.

OneFour’s last performances were in 2019, when their debut national tour was cancelled due to police raising concerns about public safety at the gigs.

At the time of the cancellations, OneFour’s management told the ABC that they “set a dangerous precedent [with] police ultimately determining which artists can and can’t play at music venues in Australia”.

Speaking to NME Australia last year, OneFour spoke about how they weren’t able to tour long before the pandemic caused touring for everyone to halt.

“With coronavirus, everyone is starting to feel what we went through last year,” OneFour’s J Emz said.

“Being unable to perform meant we couldn’t make money, so we had to rely more on streaming platform. And at the end of the day, it comes down to whether you make good music.”

Last year, the group released their EP ‘Against All Odds’, which saw them team up with Aussie rap wunderkind The Kid LAROI. In a review of the EP, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote, “Against All Odds’ is a potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent.

“OneFour’s art is a reflection of their reality, and as long as they keep making music and delivering on their massive talent, it’s safe to say that further success will follow.”