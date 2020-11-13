OneFour drop boisterous music video for ‘Better’

OneFour have shared a new music video for ‘Better’, lifted from their debut EP, ‘Against All Odds’, which dropped today (November 13).

The song features British rapper Dutchavelli and production from Carnage, i.amsolo and Willstah.

The music video was directed by Maddy King, with editing and cinematography by Miller Best. It features the OneFour crew performing their track in casinos, luxury cars and strip clubs, as well as Dutchavelli delivering his verse on the wing of a plane.

In an interview with NME back in September, OneFour rapper Spenny said the EP “goes into relationships, because it’s us”.

“It’s about our lives and us telling our stories,” Spenny said.

“We’re not just dropping these as singles. It’s one whole story and you’re going to have to listen to it front to back to understand how it all fits together. Everything on the EP was done with purpose.”

The tracklist of ‘Against All Odds’ is:

1 ‘Celly Intro’

2. ‘Home and Away’

3. ‘Let’s Ride’

4. ‘Leaving’

5. ‘Lekks Interlude’

6. ‘Heartless’

7. ‘Yp Interlude’

8. ‘Better’ (featuring Dutachavelli and Carnage)

9. ‘My City’ (featuring The Kid Laroi)