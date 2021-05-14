OneFour drop latest instalment of ‘Street Guide’ series, ‘Breaks & Caddy’s’

Western Sydney drill favourites OneFour have delivered fans the newest instalment of their ‘Street Guide’ series, new single ‘Breaks & Caddy’s’.

‘Breaks & Caddy’s’ is the second song released as part of the series, as well as the second the collective have released thus far.

The song features contributions from fellow rapper CG, as well as production from frequent collaborators Willstah and I.amsolo.

Listen to ‘Breaks & Caddy’s (Street Guide Part 02)’ below.

‘Breaks & Caddy’s’ follows on from ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’ which dropped earlier this year. In a press release shared with the song, the three-part series is described as “[exploring] the idea that there is ‘Honour Among Thieves’, the belief that even society’s most hardened criminals live their life by a code of conduct”.

Last year, OneFour – recently named as members of the NME 100 – delivered their latest EP ‘Against All Odds’, which ranked as one of NME‘s best Australian albums of 2020.

In a review of the EP, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote, “‘Against All Odds’ is a potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent.

“OneFour’s art is a reflection of their reality, and as long as they keep making music and delivering on their massive talent, it’s safe to say that further success will follow.”