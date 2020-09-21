OneFour feature on remix of Dutchavelli’s ‘Bando Diaries’

OneFour, Kekra and a number of other rappers have featured on the remix of UK rapper Dutchavelli’s recent release, ‘Bando Diaries’.

An accompanying music video was also released, directed by Snatchy. OneFour’s scenes were filmed back in Sydney and then edited into the video.

Watch the clip for ‘Bando Diaries (Remix)’ below:

‘Bando Diaries’ was first released by Dutchavelli in August and follows a number of singles released this year, including ‘Only If You Knew’ and ‘Black’.

OneFour have also released various tracks this year. Most recently, the group shared ‘Home and Away‘, the first track lifted from their forthcoming debut EP.

In a statement, OneFour explained how the song tackles life in their hometown of Mount Druitt, “a far cry from the sun-soaked sceneries that dominate mainstream depictions of Australia on television screens and tourism brochures”.

Prior to that, OneFour released their collaboration with A$AP Ferg, ‘Say It Again‘. The track came together when Ferg visited Australia on tour earlier this year.

“Ferg expressed that he was keen to meet with us as he had seen some of our videos so [triple j’s Hau Latukefu] made the introductions,” OneFour’s J Emz and Spenny told NME. “Later that night Ferg linked with us at our studio where we shared some music and just chopped it up.”

Dutchavelli recently took home the 2020 GRM Daily’s Rated Award for Breakthrough of the Year and featured on the winning Track of the Year, Tion Wayne’s ‘I Dunno’. His sister, Stefflon Don, earned the Female Artist of the Year award.