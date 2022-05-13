ONEFOUR flex on new single ‘Cruise Control’

After reuniting with YP earlier this year on ‘CAP’, ONEFOUR have shared their second single for the year, ‘Cruise Control’.

Clocking it at just over two minutes, ‘Cruise Control’ is a lyrically dense cut that sees J Emz, YP and Spenny delivering concentrated, rapid-fire bars over a sparse drill beat based around a repeated piano melody and trappy 808s.

“Fuck it Spenny, pass the smoke, let’s show them boys who’s in control,” JM raps during his verse. “If you go missing, no one knows / I guess that answers the question to why we get no fucking shows,” he concludes, referencing the Mount Druitt outfit’s frustration at their continued ban on performing in their own city by authorities.

‘Cruise Control’ arrives alongside a video directed by frequent collaborator Matt Wilson. See that below:

ONEFOUR shared debut studio EP ‘Against All Odds’ back in 2020, helmed by J Emz and Spenny as YP (along with fellow members Lekks and Celly14) was incarcerated. In a four-star review, NME called the EP a “potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent”.

Last year saw ONEFOUR drop a trio of standalone singles – ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’, ‘Breaks & Caddy’s’ and ‘How We Livin” – plus collaborations with B Wise (on his album ‘jamie’) and Anfa Rose (‘Hot Minute’).

In February, freed from prison after two years, YP shared debut solo single ‘Out of Sight’, a vulnerable meditation on his time locked up. “My message is be real to yourself,” the rapper said in a statement to NME at the time.

“I’m sharing a part of my life with them, it’s more than just a single to me. I know everyone can’t relate, but I want them to understand my growth not just as an artist but as a person who didn’t have it easy growing up. Learning life lessons and principles that weren’t taught in school but in the streets and jail, like loyalty.”