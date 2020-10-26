OneFour dropping ‘My City’ collaboration with The Kid LAROI this week

NME Australia cover stars OneFour have announced the release of ‘My City’, their song featuring The Kid LAROI, this Friday.

On Monday night (October 26), the hip-hop group took to Instagram to confirm the song’s release later this week. “It’s finally coming!” they wrote. “It’s EP szn.”

Hear a snippet of the song via OneFour’s Instagram post below:

‘My City’ is the closing track on OneFour’s upcoming EP, which is titled ‘Against All Odds’ and tipped for release in November. It follows the EP’s first single, ‘Home And Away’.

J Emz and Spenny of OneFour talked to NME’s Osman Faruqi about the song in an interview for the group’s September cover story. “We came up through the scene together,” Spenny said of LAROI. “He’s our brother, we’ve known him since he was a kid.” In 2019, OneFour made an unannounced appearance during LAROI’s opening slot at the late Juice WRLD’s concert in Sydney.

Just last week, The Kid LAROI dropped the new single ‘So Done’. It’s his first new song since releasing his debut studio album ‘F*CK LOVE’, which debuted in the Billboard 200 Top 10 album charts and notched the Kamilaroi artist three ARIA Award nominations this year: Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Best Hip-Hop Release.

‘My City’ follows a slew of collaborations for OneFour: Last month, they jumped on a remix of UK rapper Dutchavelli’s song ‘Bando Diaries’, a remix of Headie One’s ‘Ain’t It Different’ and the A$AP Ferg song ‘Aussie Freaks’.