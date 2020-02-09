OneFour release new single and video ‘Welcome To Prison’

Western Sydney hip-hop crew OneFour have released their first new single for 2020.

Entitled ‘Welcome To Prison’, the song is the group’s first since their proposed December tour of Australia was cracked down on and ultimately cancelled.

It is also their first song released since three of its members – Pio “YP” Misa, Salec “Lekks” Su’a and Dahcell “Celly14” Ramos – were sentenced to imprisonment in December, following a violent altercation in Rooty Hill circa July 2018.

The song was produced by long-serving collaborators Willstah and I amsolo, and features backing vocals from former Australian Idol winner Stan Walker as well as strings from I Know Leopard’s Jenny McCullagh.

A departure from the group’s usual drill-inspired sound, ‘Welcome To Prison’ takes its cues from rnb and presents itself as an honest ballad pertaining to the members’ run-ins with both the law and with gang culture.

Watch the video for ‘Welcome To Prison’ below:

The song’s accompanying music video begins with a voicemail message from Misa and Su’a.

“We’re gonna be missing for a bit, but it is what it is,” says Misa.

The video, directed and produced by JÁEN Collective, is a heartfelt look at the group’s life in and out of prison. It was filmed prior to the members’ sentencing, but completed after the fact.

As of today (February 10), the song’s music video has been the number-one trending video on YouTube for three days. It has already amassed nearly 620,000 views.