ONEFOUR present a more intimate side in new single ‘How We Livin”

ONEFOUR explore their past and present in their most intimate track yet, new single ‘How We Livin”.

Featuring a guest appearance from Kapulet, ‘How We Livin” shares an insight into the lives of the West Sydney rap collective and their journey to success, while also serving as a letter to members of the group – Celly, Lekks and YP – who are currently incarcerated.

The track arrived alongside an official music video, which can you watch below:

‘How We Livin” is the latest is a long string of collaborations between ONEFOUR and other artists. Last month, the group linked up with Anfa Rose on the latter’s new single, ‘Hot Minute’.

Prior to that, the drill-rap group had appeared on the B Wise track ‘Won’t Stop’, as well as releasing their own track ‘Better’, a collaboration with Dutchavelli.

ONEFOUR dropped their debut EP, ‘Against All Odds’ in November 2020. The nine-track offering featured a stellar collaboration, ‘My City’, with The Kid LAROI.

In a four-star review of ‘Against All Odds’, NME called the release “a potent nine-track demonstration of their talent”.

“What ‘Against All Odds’ also does – with a singular sharpness – is paint an honest portrait of Sydney that undercuts the shiny, dominant one of pristine beaches and blue oceans.

“Sydney’s image isn’t so much tarnished as it is given a nuanced portrayal.”