ONEFOUR pull out of The Grass Is Greener, says festival has “failed to honour their obligations”

ONEFOUR have pulled out of their upcoming appearances at The Grass Is Greener festival, saying organisers have “failed to honour their obligations”.

The Sydney drill-rap outfit made the announcement on their social media over the weekend, writing: “We are sad to announce that we are no longer able to perform at The Grass Is Greener Festival 2022.”

“After multiple attempts to work through many challenges with The Grass Is Greener, they have failed to honour their obligations and cannot deliver the show we and our fans expect.”

“We want to apologise to our fans, especially those who bought a ticket to support us,” they continued. “We regret this unfortunate turn of events and hope to see our fans soon.”

ONEFOUR fans have been asking for refunds on the festival’s latest Instagram post, though the event is yet to release an official statement.

NME has reached out to The Grass Is Greener for comment.

It comes just days after the festival announced that Mashd N Kutcher, Piero Pirupa, Zero, Jordan Burns, Noy, Mikalah Watego, and Mood Swing & Chevy Bass were no longer playing the event, with The Grogans, Volaris and Wafia locked in as replacements.

“A lot of you would already know that the state of events globally is challenging at the moment and like any event with massive logistical pressures, unforeseen circumstances can force promoters’ hands,” organisers said of the lineup changes.

That same post had also promised that “all our headliners are locked and loaded with international visas all approved, and flights booked”.

The first leg of The Grass Is Greener takes place this Saturday (October 22) on the Gold Coast. The touring festival will then head to Canberra on Sunday October 23, Cairns on Saturday October 29 and Geelong on Sunday October 30. Other acts set to perform include Ty Dolla $ign, YG, ZHU and PNAU.