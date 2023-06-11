ONEFOUR reunites with rapper Celly, released from prison after five-year sentence

ONEFOUR have reunited with founding member Celly (aka Dahcell Ramos) after he was released from prison earlier this month.

The group confirmed Ramos’ return on Wednesday (June 7), sharing a video of themselves reconnecting with the rapper on Instagram.

“5 YEARS LATER… N IM BACK LIKE I NEVER LEFT,” he wrote in an accompanying caption.

Ramos served more than three-and-a-half years in prison, after he was charged – alongside fellow ONEFOUR members YP (AKA Pio Misa) and Lekks (aka Salec Sua) – with multiple charges following a violent brawl at a hotel in Naarm/Sydney in July of 2018. Misa and Sua also served prison sentences, with the latter returning to ONEFOUR back in February.

Ramos was originally given a harsher sentence than his bandmates, due to his alleged use of a hammer in the brawl. He was sentenced to a maximum 10 years in prison, with the additional term that he’d be ineligible for parole until he’d served the first six. He successfully appealed the ruling in March of 2021, having his sentenced reduced to a minimum four years and nine months (and a maximum eight years).

At the time of the appeal, ONEFOUR shared a statement on Ramos’ behalf reading: “Just wanna give a big thanks to the heavenly father, family, friends, the people at AC Lawyers for making this outcome happen, and everyone that was behind me. I’m thankful and glad to say that my appeal was won and my sentence was reduced.”

Thus far, ONEFOUR’s only release for 2023 has been the CG-featuring ‘COMMA’S’. They released three singles last year: ‘CRUISE CONTROL’, ‘CAP’ and ‘OUT OF SIGHT’.

The group’s debut studio EP, ‘Against All Odds’, was released in 2020. A remix of Headie One’s song ‘Ain’t It Different’ and a feature spot on A$AP Ferg’s album ‘Floor Seats II’ also arrived the same year.

“The Mount Druitt rappers experiment with new melodic styles in a potent nine-track demonstration of their talent,” NME wrote of ‘Against All Odds’ in a four-star review. “The collective take their odyssey and distil it perfectly – while leaving room for surprises.