OneFour reveal release date for debut EP ‘Against All Odds’

OneFour have officially revealed the release date of their forthcoming debut EP, ‘Against All Odds’.

In an Instagram post today (November 3), the rap group announced their debut EP will drop next Friday, November 13. They also included a pre-save link and teased fans with a potential music video if the post received 5000 comments.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME Australia, OneFour rapper Spenny said the EP “goes into relationships, because it’s us”.

“It’s about our lives and us telling our stories,” Spenny said.

“We’re not just dropping these as singles. It’s one whole story and you’re going to have to listen to it front to back to understand how it all fits together. Everything on the EP was done with purpose.”

Last week, OneFour dropped ‘My City’, a collaboration with The Kid LAROI. The track is slated to be the closer on ‘Against All Odds’ and follows the EP’s first single, ‘Home And Away’. A full tracklist has yet to be revealed.

Yesterday, OneFour’s music video for ‘Welcome To Prison’ was nominated for Australian Music Video Of The Year, as part of triple j’s annual J awards. The award will be presented in collaboration with Australian music video programme rage.