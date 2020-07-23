OneFour share new track and music video, ‘Home And Away’

OneFour have shared a new track, ‘Home And Away’, along with an accompanying music video.

Maddy King directed the track’s video, which premiered on YouTube this afternoon (July 23). According to the video’s caption, the clip is dedicated to producer Hollaback Beats, who passed away earlier this year.

Watch the video for ‘Home And Away’ below:

‘Home And Away’ will appear on the group’s forthcoming debut EP. In a statement, the group described the new track as an “assertive twist” on the beloved soap opera of the same name.

The song tackles life in the group’s hometown of Mount Druitt, “a far cry from the sun-soaked sceneries that dominate mainstream depictions of Australia on television screens and tourism brochures.”

‘Home And Away’ follows on from OneFour’s other two releases this year, ‘Welcome To Prison’ and ‘Say It Again.’ The latter was a collaboration with American rapper A$AP Ferg. In an interview with NME Australia, OneFour’s J Emz and Spenny explained how the collaboration unfolded.

“Ferg expressed that he was keen to meet with us as he had seen some of our videos, so Hau [Latukefu] made the introductions,” they said.

“Later that night Ferg linked with us at our studio where we shared some music and just chopped it up.

“Right after finishing his verse he asked if it was possible to shoot the video in Mt. Druitt, where the boys are from. He was curious to see what West Sydney was about, and went out of his way to do whatever was needed for the song.”