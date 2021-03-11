OneFour tease new song: “You all said you wanted that drill shit back”

OneFour have teased a new drill track dropping next week.

In a teaser clip on Instagram released today (March 11), the Mount Druitt group previewed a track that hints, after an EP that explored styles such as R&B, at a return to the drill sounds they made their name on. “You all said [you] wanted that drill shit back,” they wrote in the caption, “now stand on it.”

In the clip, J Emz and Spenny rap, “You rap to your friends at parties asking ‘How do I sound on drill?’ / Most of them cats just go with the flow because half of them boys ain’t real.” Tagged in the post were their frequent musical collaborators, producers Willstah and I.amsolo.

Advertisement

The song – and presumably, its video – will drop on the date of March 18 listed in their post. Preview both below:

This track will be OneFour’s first release of 2021. Last year, the group dropped their debut EP ‘Against All Odds’, which included notable forays into R&B (such as on the songs ‘Leaving’ and ‘Heartless’).

J Emz and Spenny addressed the sonic explorations on the EP in an interview with Osman Faruqi for NME Australia’s September cover story.

“I’ll listen to anything,” Spenny said. “If I can find motivation from music, I’ll listen to it… We’re evolving. We’ve gone through things that have changed our music and so we’re not just rapping about the same things as before.”

Advertisement

Besides the EP – which landed on NME‘s list of best Australian albums of 2020 – last year OneFour also notched collaborations with Headie One (on a remix of ‘Ain’t It Different’), A$AP Ferg (on ‘Aussie Freaks’, also featuring Fivio Foreign) and Dutchavelli (on an international remix of ‘Bando Diaries’). They wrapped up the year with a collaboration with B Wise, ‘Won’t Stop’.

OneFour’s new song will land a day before they stage a concert at the Opium Nightclub in Darwin, marking their first live performance in two years.